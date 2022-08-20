Parker caught one of two targets for 17 yards in Friday's preseason game against the Panthers.

The former Dolphin came out of the game soon after starting quarterback Mac Jones did, but Parker's lone catch came on a pass from veteran backup Brian Hoyer. Per Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, coach Bill Belichick indicated after the game all his healthy starters would be available for New England's preseason finale next week against the Raiders, so Parker should get his best opportunity yet next Friday to establish some chemistry with Jones prior to Week 1.