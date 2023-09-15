Parker (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after being a limited participant in practice this week.

Parker was inactive for the Patriots' season-opening loss to the Eagles, but if he's cleared ahead of Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, he could step into a key role as the team's primary "X" receiver, a role largely handled by Kayshon Boutte in Week 1, per Evan Lazar of the team's official site. The timing of New England's contest will leave fantasy managers considering using Parker in Week 2 lineups with limited alternatives if he ends up on the inactive list, though reports could clarify the wideout's status before the first wave of games kick off this weekend.