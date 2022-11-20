Parker (knee) caught both of his targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 10-3 win over the Jets.

Parker was quiet in his first action since Week 8 as the defenses dominated in this one. He has topped 60 receiving yards three times but has failed to reach 25 yards in any other game for the Patriots. Parker should find getting separation easier against the Vikings on Thanksgiving, as New York's secondary has made life difficult for wide receivers all season.