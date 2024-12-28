Maye was forced out of Saturday's game against the Chargers with a head injury.
Prior to his first-quarter exit from the contest, Maye completed his only pass attempt for one yard. In his absence, Jacoby Brissett is next up at quarterback for the Patriots.
More News
-
Patriots' Drake Maye: Shows promise in loss•
-
Patriots' Drake Maye: Mixed results in loss•
-
Patriots' Drake Maye: Interception streak at five games•
-
Patriots' Drake Maye: Rookie struggles in loss•
-
Patriots' Drake Maye: Two TDs, two turnovers in loss•
-
Patriots' Drake Maye: Carried to win by defense•