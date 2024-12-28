Maye (head) has returned to Saturday's game against the Chargers.
Maye, who was forced out the contest due to a head injury and had been replaced by Jacoby Brissett, was subsequently cleared to return to action and is now back in at QB for the Patriots versus Los Angeles.
