Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Not spotted at practice
Allen (knee) wasn't present for the media-access portion of Tuesday's practice, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
The Patriots appear to be in generally good health coming out of their bye week, as Allen was the only member of the 53-man roster who wasn't seen at practice. It hardly comes as a surprise, given that it was reported shortly after the Patriots' Week 10 loss to the Titans that Allen would likely miss a few games after sustaining a knee injury in that contest. Fortunately, Allen's expected absence for at least Sunday's game in New York against the Jets should be cushioned by the probable return of top tight end Rob Gronkowski (back/ankle), who missed the Patriots' final two games before the bye.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 12 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are around the corner. What will it cost you to make one last...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Unlike some weeks, there are plenty of potential stars available on the waiver wire this week....
-
Fantasy football waiver wire top targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Edwards, drop Tate?
After Week 11 Heath Cummings looks at whether you should drop one highly owned player.