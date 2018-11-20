Allen (knee) wasn't present for the media-access portion of Tuesday's practice, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

The Patriots appear to be in generally good health coming out of their bye week, as Allen was the only member of the 53-man roster who wasn't seen at practice. It hardly comes as a surprise, given that it was reported shortly after the Patriots' Week 10 loss to the Titans that Allen would likely miss a few games after sustaining a knee injury in that contest. Fortunately, Allen's expected absence for at least Sunday's game in New York against the Jets should be cushioned by the probable return of top tight end Rob Gronkowski (back/ankle), who missed the Patriots' final two games before the bye.

