The Patriots signed Jones to a three-year contract extension Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

A first-team All-Pro selection as a punt returner in 2022, Jones has continued to shine on special teams this season, most notably returning a punt 87 yards for a touchdown in a Week 4 win over the Panthers. However, it's on the defensive end where Jones has emerged as an indispensable piece in 2025 after having previously worked in more of a part-time role in his first three seasons in the league. Through eight games, Jones has shined as New England's top slot corner, amassing 36 tackles, nine pass breakups, two interceptions and a sack. As a result of the extension, Jones is now on the Patriots' books through 2028.