Patriots' Tom Brady: Downplays knee issue
Brady has "zero concern" with regard to the knee issue that has had him listed on the Patriots' injury report at times over the last three weeks, NESN's Mike Cole reports.
Brady briefly needed medical attention during Sunday's loss to the Dolphins, but he didn't miss a snap in the game and downplayed the issue afterward. "I think my knee brace just grabbed, and it dug in the wrong spot," the QB noted Monday. "There's no concern." Though the Patriots lost in improbable last-play fashion in Week 14, Brady did his part, throwing for a season-high 358 yards and tossing three TDs versus zero picks. He'll look to help his team get back on the winning track in this weekend's road game against the Steelers, who have dropped three straight contests.
More News
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Throws for three touchdowns in loss•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Good to go this week•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Limited practice session Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Tops 300 passing yards•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Removed from injury report•
-
Patriots' Tom Brady: Restricted in practice again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship implications on the line, see...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
We don't have as many must-add running backs on the wire in Week 15, but there are still players...
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Trust Landry and Martin?
Congratulations if you survived and advanced. Now let's talk about what happened in Week 1...
-
Week 14 reactions and early waivers
Miss anything on Sunday? Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know, with an...