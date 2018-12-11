Patriots' Tom Brady: Downplays knee issue

Brady has "zero concern" with regard to the knee issue that has had him listed on the Patriots' injury report at times over the last three weeks, NESN's Mike Cole reports.

Brady briefly needed medical attention during Sunday's loss to the Dolphins, but he didn't miss a snap in the game and downplayed the issue afterward. "I think my knee brace just grabbed, and it dug in the wrong spot," the QB noted Monday. "There's no concern." Though the Patriots lost in improbable last-play fashion in Week 14, Brady did his part, throwing for a season-high 358 yards and tossing three TDs versus zero picks. He'll look to help his team get back on the winning track in this weekend's road game against the Steelers, who have dropped three straight contests.