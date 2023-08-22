Montgomery (leg) was present for practice Tuesday, but didn't participate in team drills, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

Now that he's back on the practice field, the versatile Montgomery will look to secure a change-of-pace role behind top back Rhamondre Stevenson and newcomer Ezekiel Elliott. The addition of Elliott solidifies the top of the Patriots' RB depth chart, which leaves Montgomery to compete with Pierre Strong, Kevin Harris and J.J. Taylor for slotting behind the team's top duo.