Montgomery (ankle) didn't practice Monday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Montgomery sustained a right ankle injury during Friday's preseason game versus the Raiders and there has yet to be a concrete update on the severity of his injury since then. The 29-year-old had been projected to help fill the change-of-pace/pass-catching void created by the retirement of James White, but if he's forced to miss time early on this season, rookie Pierre Strong is a candidate to see increased opportunities in New England's offense, while the team's top early down options Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson could also see added looks in the passing game in that context.
