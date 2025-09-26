default-cbs-image
Richardson (hamstring) is questionable to play Sunday versus Chicago, Paul Gutierrez of Raiders.com reports.

Richardson was a limited participant at practice Wednesday and Thursday before logging a full session Friday. The cornerback was forced to miss the team's Week 3 loss to the Commanders due to a hamstring injury, and if he can't go in Week 4 against the Bears, it wouldn't carry much an impact on the Raiders' defense.

