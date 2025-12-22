Smith (shoulder/back) completed 16 of 23 pass attempts for 201 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Texans.

Smith returned from a one-game absence and nearly led the Raiders to an unexpected victory against one of the toughest defensive units in the league. The veteran signal-caller threw multiple touchdown passes for the fifth time in 14 starts with Las Vegas, highlighting his underwhelming play since becoming the team's starter this past offseason. Despite his overall struggles, Smith performed well in his return from injury and could be a sneaky fantasy play in deeper formats against an inconsistent Giants' defense next Sunday.