Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Expected back in Week 16
Renfrow (ribs) is expected to play in Week 16 against the Chargers, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
Renfrow missed the last three games after being injured in Week 12, but it appears his absence is about to come to an end. Renfrow was able to practice on a limited basis last Thursday and "looked great," so as long as he is able to do at least the same this week, he should be good to go for Week 16.
