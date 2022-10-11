Renfrow recorded four catches on four targets for 39 yards in Monday's 30-29 loss to the Chiefs.

Renfrow returned from a two-game absence caused by a concussion. While his stat line doesn't jump out. the Raiders' passing attack largely fell flat aside from a few long touchdowns to Davante Adams. As a result, Renfrow finished second on the team in receptions, and he could be in for a significant role in Week 7 if Darren Waller (hamstring) can't get healthy during the team's bye week.