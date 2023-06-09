Renfrow, who left practice early Wednesday with an unspecified issue, participated in Thursday's minicamp session, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

With Renfrow past the concussion and oblique issues that caused him to miss seven games last season, the 27-year-old is in line to work in a Raiders wide receiver corps that also includes fellow returnee Davante Adams, free-agent addition Jakobi Meyers and rookie third-rounder Tre Tucker. There had been some speculation that the slot man might be traded this offseason, but Reed notes that nothing is imminent on that front. As long as Renfrow sticks around, he'll have a chance to bounce back from his subpar stat line (36/330/2 in 10 games) in in 2022 in an offense that is slated to be helmed by Jimmy Garoppolo, provided QB's recovery from a foot injury goes smoothly.