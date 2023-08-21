Jacobs is expected to report to the Raiders before their season opener in three weeks, multiple league sources told Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels when asked Sunday did not have an update on the situation.

Jacobs did not report to training camp, and there have been almost no reports on his status or any contract talks. Because he hasn't yet signed his franchise tag, the team hasn't been able to fine him for practice absences. That gives Jacobs, who led the league in rushing and yards from scrimmage last season, leverage to hold out until Week 1 before he starts facing significant financial penalties. Based on Bonsignore's report, Jacobs intends to end his holdout just before the regular season begins. In that scenario, it's not clear if he'll be in shape and ready to play right away, however. If Jacobs faces any limitations to begin the 2023 campaign, Zamir White would likely see increased work out of the backfield.