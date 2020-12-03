Jacobs (ankle) did not practice Thursday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Jacobs has now missed back-to-back practices due to an ankle sprain sustained during last weekend's blowout loss to the Falcons. It's been suggested that the issue is relatively minor and that Jacobs still has a shot to suit up Week 13, but he'd most likely need to practice in some capacity Friday in order to play during Sunday's game against the Jets. Devontae Booker and Jalen Richard, both of whom are practicing in full, would stand to lead Las Vegas' backfield if Jacobs can't go.