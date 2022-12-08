Jacobs (quadriceps/calf) is listed as active for Thursday night's game against the Rams, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

The Raiders' top RB approached the contest listed as questionable, as was the case prior to the team's past two games, but he'll give it a go once again and should continue to handle to bulk of Las Vegas' backfield touches Thursday in the absence of any in-game setbacks, with Ameer Abdullah, Zamir White, Brandon Bolden and Brittain Brown on hand in reserve. Over his last two games, Jacobs (who leads the NFL with 1,303 rushing yards through 12 outings) racked up a fantasy-friendly total of 59 carries for 373 yards and three TDs, to go along with eight catches for 80 yards in that span.