Robinson is tending to a cardiovascular condition that is keeping him out indefinitely, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Robinson opened camp on the active/non-football injury list, the result of the Rams' medical staff discovering the condition during his entry physical. Coach Sean McVay noted Robinson has been present at meetings, and the team anticipates the defensive tackle returning at some point this season. While the Rams have two stalwarts up front in Aaron Donald and Michael Brockers, it's unclear who among Sebastian Joseph-Day, Morgan Fox and Greg Gaines would cover for an absent Robinson.