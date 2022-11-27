The Rams moved Robinson (knee) to the reserve/injured list Saturday.
This move was fully expected, as Robinson was diagnosed with a torn meniscus and ruled out for the season earlier in the week. The veteran played in 10 games prior to the injury, totaling 42 tackles (22 solo). Marquise Copeland could be the primary recipient of additional snaps in Robinson's absence.
More News
-
Rams' A'Shawn Robinson: Needs surgery, out for season•
-
Rams' A'Shawn Robinson: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Rams' A'Shawn Robinson: Six tackles in win•
-
Rams' A'Shawn Robinson: Collects six stops in Week 5•
-
Rams' A'Shawn Robinson: Full participant Thursday•
-
Rams' A'Shawn Robinson: Undergoes minor surgery•