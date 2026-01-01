Corum (ankle) didn't take part in Thursday's practice, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Corum made an early exit from Monday's loss in Atlanta due to an ankle injury that so far hasn't allowed him to mix into any drills in the meantime. He'll have one more chance to do so, or else he and fellow RB Kyren Williams (ankle, LP so far this week) may enter the weekend with designations for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.