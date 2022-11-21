Perkins took over for Matthew Stafford (head) with 5:47 remaining in the third quarter of Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Saints and completed five of 10 passes for 64 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and ran five times for 39 yards.

Considering he had all of one NFL pass attempt under his belt prior to Sunday, Perkins handled himself fairly well after being thrust into action. The Virginia product could be in line to serve as no less than the No. 2 quarterback in Week 12 against the Chiefs if either Stafford or John Wolford (neck) are unable to suit up.