Parkinson (knee) is listed as active Sunday at Denver, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Despite Parkinson being a listed non-participant on all three Week 3 practice reports due to a knee injury, head coach Sean McVay relayed to Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register on Friday that the tight end was "trending in the right direction" ahead of Sunday's game. Indeed, Parkinson is available, but he may yield some of his position-leading 74 percent snap share to fellow active TEs Terrance Ferguson, Davis Allen and Tyler Higbee. Parkinson has three catches (on four targets) for 21 yards and no TDs through the first two games of the season.