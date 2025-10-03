Parkinson failed to secure his only target during Thursday's 26-23 overtime loss to the 49ers.

Even with Tyler Higbee (hip) out of action, Parkinson took a back seat to Davis Allen in terms of snap count (41 to 25) and overall production, with Allen turning his two targets into 24 yards. The goose egg marks Parkinson's second fruitless outing in three weeks, and his four receptions this year have combined for just 11 yards. Terrance Ferguson also got into the mix with a catch of his own, and the quartet of Rams' tight ends will remain difficult to use for fantasy purposes even with the Ravens and their league-worst 133 points allowed next on the schedule in Week 6.