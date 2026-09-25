Parkinson (knee) did not participate in practice Thursday, Nate Atkins of The Athletic reports.

The tight end also had to miss Wednesday's walkthrough. Parkinson played on 77 percent of the offensive snaps in Week 1 and 71 percent in Week 2, but now he appears to be in jeopardy of missing the Rams' Week 3 matchup with the Broncos. Fellow tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) upgraded to full participation Thursday after being limited Wednesday, and Davis Allen, Tyler Higbee and Max Klare are also healthy options at the position.