Parkinson (ribs) is inactive for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Chargers.

The veteran tight end has endured an injury-plagued season, and his current ribs issue cost him the first two practices of the week before he managed a limited session Friday. The injury will also lead to Parkinson's second absence of the campaign, and in his stead, Tyler Higbee should be in line for a slight increase in snaps and targets, although fourth-year tight end Davis Allen, who logged a season-high 50 snaps in Week 7 against the Raiders and recorded a pair of touchdown catches, will also stand to be a beneficiary.