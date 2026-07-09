Rams' Colby Parkinson: Leads deep TE corps

As the regular season approaches, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today notes that Parkinson is expected to remain the Rams' No. 1 tight end.

During the 2025 regular season, Parkinson made his mark by catching 43 of his 56 targets for 408 yards and eight TDs in 15 contests. Though Los Angeles' current TE room is crowded, with Tyler Higbee, Terrance Ferguson, Max Klare and Davis Allen also in the mix, DaSilva relays that Parkinson should be the Rams' primary inline tight end once again and will almost always be on the field when the team deploys TE-heavy sets. In that context, the 27-year-old retains a modest degree of fantasy utility in a passing attack that continues to feature high-volume WRs Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, in particular if Parkinson retains a key red-zone role in 2026.