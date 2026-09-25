Parkinson (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest at Denver, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Parkinson officially went down as a non-participant on all three of the Rams' Week 3 injury reports due to a knee issue, but coach Sean McVay told Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register that the tight end was going to take part in Friday's jog-through and was "trending in the right direction" ahead of Sunday's matchup. Ultimately, Parkinson's status will be confirmed about 90 minutes before an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, but even if he's available he may not be able to handle the 70-plus percent snap share he handled in both of L.A.'s first two games of the campaign.