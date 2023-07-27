Kupp (ankle) was a full participant Wednesday at the first practice of Rams training camp, Jordan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

The same goes for fellow wide receivers Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek, both of whom also were limited/absent for spring practices. Kupp did individual drills at June minicamp and is now doing team work without restrictions in late July, seemingly back at full health after November surgery on a season-ending ankle injury. His past production combined with the Rams' poor alternatives at wide receiver gives Kupp a good argument for the largest target share projection in the league -- perhaps in the low 30s again -- but he's unlikely to be seeing those passes as part of a top-five offense the way he did a couple years back when his record-breaking performance helped the team win a Super Bowl.