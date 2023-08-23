Kupp (hamstring) participated in Wednesday's joint practice with the Broncos, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Kupp exited practice on Aug. 1 due to a hamstring injury that was expected to keep him out until joint sessions with either the Raiders or Broncos. His first chance to return to drills came and went without the wide receiver seeing the field, but he relayed during Saturday's preseason game against Las Vegas that he intended to get back in the mix versus Denver. Indeed, Kupp took part in Monday's practice and followed it up with an appearance Wednesday. Perhaps L.A. wants to see Kupp put together back-to-back days with on-field work before clearing him for all activity, but his incremental progress this week indicates he'll be healthy by a Week 1 road matchup with the Seahawks.