Kupp (ankle) progressed to individual drills at Tuesday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Kupp has spent the entirety of the offseason in recovery mode from November tightrope surgery performed on the high right-ankle sprain that ended his 2022 campaign. While he was present at the Rams' final set of OTAs last Tuesday, this week's development marked his first notable on-field work of the offseason program. L.A. is unlikely to push it too much with its No. 1 wide receiver with the aim to have him as healthy as possible at the onset of training camp in late July.