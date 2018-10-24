Rams' Cooper Kupp: Not expected to play
Coach Sean McVay said Kupp (knee) is doubtful to play Sunday against the Packers, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
This does at least mark a small sign of progress after McVay ruled Kupp out at the same point last week. The second-year wideout presumably will be held out of Wednesday's practice and doesn't seem likely to return Thursday or Friday. Kupp is recovering from a sprained MCL, an injury that typically comes with a timetable of 2-to-4 weeks. His expected absence frees up regular snaps for Josh Reynolds and allows Robert Woods to spend more time working from the slot.
