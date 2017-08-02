Easley, who was carted off the practice field with a knee injury Tuesday, has suffered a torn ACL and is expected to miss the entire 2017 season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Easley was projected to compete for a starting spot on the Rams' defensive line after a career season in 2016, when he racked up 35 tackles, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. It'll be a daunting road to recovery for the 2014 first-round pick, having torn both of his ACLs during his collegiate years at the University of Florida. With Aaron Donald currently holding out for a new contract, the Rams' defensive line unit may lack experience throughout the early stages of training camp.