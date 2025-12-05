Williams (ankle) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Williams maintained his activity level from one day prior as he tends to the ankle injury that forced him to miss a brief spell of this past Sunday's loss at Carolina. Coach Sean McVay noted Wednesday that Williams was among a group of injured Rams that he expected to suit up Sunday in Arizona, per Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register. Friday's practice report thus may clear Williams outright for Week 14 action.