Rams' Kyren Williams: Impressing at training camp

Williams has been consistently finding holes through the defense at training camp, Brock Vierra of Rams Wire reports.

Williams is set to share the backfield with third-year pro Blake Corum again in 2026, but that may serve to his benefit. Williams benefits from fewer touches, remaining fresh to operate as a dual-threat running back in the Rams' offense. The 25-year-old surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for the third straight season in 2025, turning 259 carries into 1,252 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground while also securing career bests across the board through the air, adding 36 catches for 281 yards and three scores as a receiver. Williams has been breaking loose for big runs, showing his explosive ability as a runner at practice, and he'll look to further elevate his numbers in Year 5 with Los Angeles this season.