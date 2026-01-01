Williams (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Both of the Rams' top two running backs are dealing with health concerns at the moment, but Williams at least has been able to log some on-field work, as opposed to Blake Corum (ankle), who was a non-participant Wednesday and Thursday. Ultimately, Friday's injury report will reveal if Williams and/or Corum carry designations ahead of Sunday's contest against the Cardinals.