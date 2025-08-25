Stafford (back) was a full participant in Monday's practice, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Stafford continues to stack 'full' practice sessions, and he again took part in 11-on-11 drills again Monday, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. At this stage, the 37-year-old looks fully on track for Week 1 as long any long as no setbacks in his recovery from the disc injury in his back surface. That Stafford has now logged five consecutive practice sessions without restrictions is highly encouraging, and coach Sean McVay said Monday that the Rams "feel really good" about the quarterback's return to on-field activities and that "[t]here's nothing that would leave me to believe, unless we have an unforeseen setback, that he's not going to be ready to roll against the Texans" on Sunday, Sept. 7, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.