Stafford (back), who is dealing with what NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports is an aggravated disc, remains week-to-week.

Per the report, Stafford has received an epidural to help him deal with the back issue that has sidelined him of late. For now, the Rams plan to proceed cautiously with the veteran QB, but the team plans for him to be ready for Week 1. In the meantime, Jimmy Garoppolo is next in line for first-team signal-caller reps.