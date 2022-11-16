Stafford (concussion) was a full practice participant Wednesday and is expected to gain clearance for Sunday's game at New Orleans, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Stafford likely will make it back after one missed game, but he'll be rejoining an offense that won't have Cooper Kupp (ankle) for at least a month and potentially the rest of the season. That leaves Stafford with Allen Robinson, Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek as his most experienced options at wide receiver, while Tyler Higbee and Brycen Hopkins are the tight ends.