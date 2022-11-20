Stafford isn't in the concussion protocol after Sunday's 27-20 loss at New Orleans, but he's slated for additional tests Monday and/or Tuesday to determine if he'll enter it, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Stafford departed in the third quarter to be evaluated for a head injury, and it's unknown whether or not he sustained one. Previously, he didn't enter the protocol until the Tuesday after a loss at Tampa Bay on Sunday, Nov. 6, so there is precedence for such a late diagnosis for Stafford. With John Wolford inactive this Sunday due to a neck injury, Bryce Perkins took over under center for Stafford, completing five of 10 passes for 64 yards and recording five carries for 39 yards.