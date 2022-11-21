After undergoing further testing Monday, the Rams have yet to place Stafford in the NFL's concussion protocol, Skyler Carlin of USA Today reports.

At this stage, the QB is still being evaluated and coach Sean McVay said that it's unclear if Stafford -- who was replaced by Bryce Perkins during Sunday's loss to the Saints -- will be placed in the protocol ahead of this weekend's game against the Chiefs. The Rams' Week 12 signal-caller situation is thus TBD, given Stafford's uncertain status, as well as the fact that John Wolford was inactive versus New Orleans due to a neck injury.