Higbee (ankle) was a full participant in Tuesday's walkthrough, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

The ankle injury had kept Higbee out of action for six consecutive games before the veteran tight end was reinstated from injured reserve ahead of this past Sunday's regular-season finale versus Arizona. Higbee delivered an impressive performance in his return, finishing with five catches for 91 yards and a touchdown on six targets in the Rams' 37-20 win. The Rams didn't indicate that Higbee suffered any sort of setback during Sunday's contest, so his limitations to begin the week of practice are likely just maintenance-related. Higbee is expected to be ready to go for Saturday's wild-card game at Carolina, though he may take more of a back seat in the passing game with wideout Davante Adams (hamstring) on track to play in that contest after missing the final three games of the regular season.