Head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Alexander is still managing a minor knee issue that has caused the veteran corner to miss practices, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The Ravens have played things cautiously with Alexander's lingering knee issue, which kept him off the field for Monday's training camp practice. Harbaugh didn't appear concerned about Alexander's injury, and barring any setbacks, the 2018 first-rounder should be available for the Ravens' regular-season opener against the Bills on Sunday, Sept. 7. Given his injury history over the past two years, expect Alexander's practice participation to be limited for the rest of training camp and into the regular season.