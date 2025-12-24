Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Another absence Wednesday
Jackson (back) was absent at Wednesday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Jackson has yet to mix into any drills since he exited this past Sunday's loss to the Patriots in the second quarter due to what eventually has been described as a back contusion. He thus has just one more chance to practice this week before the Ravens potentially make a ruling on his status for Saturday's game at Green Bay. Tyler Huntley is lined up to start for the Ravens in Week 17 if Jackson ultimately is unable to suit up.
