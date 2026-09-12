Jackson and the Ravens aren't expected to agree on a contract extension before 2027, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jackson's current contract runs through the end of 2027, but there was always a possibility he and Baltimore could negotiate an extension this summer. Instead, the star quarterback is likely to play out the 2026 campaign under his current deal, with extension talks likely to resurface following the season. Jackson has spent all eight years of his career to this point with the Ravens, earning three first-team All-Pro selections -- but no Super Bowl appearances.