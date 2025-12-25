Jackson (back) is listed as doubtful for Saturday night's game against the Packers.

Jackson was deemed a non-participant in practice Tuesday through Thursday, and is now trending toward being unavailable for Saturday's 8:00 p.m. ET contest. If that ends up being the case, Adam Schefter of ESPN indicates that Tyler Huntley would be in line to start at QB for 7-8 Baltimore versus 9-5-1 Green Bay this weekend. Per Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site, Jackson is dealing with a painful deep tissue contusion that's affecting his back, and the QB has been working all week to loosen it up. While Jackson's official 'doubtful' status points to Huntley getting his second start of the season, coach John Harbaugh has left the door slightly ajar for Jackson, noting that the star signal-caller didn't need to practice to play if his back issue allows. "He's practiced and played a lot of football; he's won a lot of games for us," Harbaugh said. "If he can go, he will go. You can bet on that." In any case, look for added context regarding Jackson's Week 17 status to arrive late Friday or early Saturday via national reporters such as Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.