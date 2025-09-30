Jackson (hamstring) is likely to miss Sunday's game against the Texans and could be out for up to 2-to-3 weeks, two sources tell Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun.

The Ravens have been mum regarding the severity of the hamstring concern that forced Jackson out in the third quarter of Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Chiefs, but the quarterback appears in line to miss his first game for injury-related reasons since 2022. According to the report, Jackson still plans to try and see if he can attempt to play through the injury this Sunday, but if he remains inhibited by his hamstring throughout the week of practice, the Ravens would turn to Cooper Rush to direct the offense against Houston. The expected loss of Jackson would be a major hit to the 1-3 Ravens in their matchup with the Texans' top-ranked scoring defense, which has allowed just 12.8 points per game through the first four weeks.