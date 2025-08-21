Coach John Harbaugh confirmed Thursday that Jackson is "fine" after an X-ray on the QB's foot revealed no damage, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson, who left Wednesday's practice early because a teammate stepped on his foot, was held out of Thursday's session because his foot is sore, but at this stage the issue isn't viewed as a concern by Harbaugh. Chances are, Jackson will be held out of Saturday's preseason finale against the Commanders, and if that's the case, he'll turn his focus toward preparing for the Ravens' Sept. 7 regular-season opener against the Bills.