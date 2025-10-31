Jackson (hamstring) completed 18 of 23 passes for 204 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions while adding five rushes for 14 yards in the Ravens' 28-6 win over the Dolphins on Thursday night.

Making his return from a three-game absence, Jackson turned in one of his signature efficient performances in front of his hometown crowd. The two-time MVP didn't show any evidence of rust, throwing a two-yard touchdown pass to Mark Andrews to cap off a short second possession for Baltimore set up by a Tahj Washington fumble. Jackson connected with Andrews again from 20 yards out in the second quarter before launching scoring strikes to Charlie Kolar (three yards) and Rashod Bateman (nine yards) in the third quarter on the way to a comfortable win. The game marked Jackson's second of four touchdown passes this season, as well as his fourth with a 70.0 percent or better completion rate. Apparently back to full health, Jackson regains his status as an elite fantasy option heading into an intriguing Week 10 road interconference matchup against the Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 9.