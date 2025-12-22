default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Jackson (back) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Jackson was kneed in the back by a Patriots defender at the end of a run late in the second quarter. Prior to getting hurt, Jackson completed seven of 10 passing attempts for 101 yards and rushed twice for seven yards. Tyler Huntley has come into the game while Jackson's unavailable.

More News