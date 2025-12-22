Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Injures back on SNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (back) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Jackson was kneed in the back by a Patriots defender at the end of a run late in the second quarter. Prior to getting hurt, Jackson completed seven of 10 passing attempts for 101 yards and rushed twice for seven yards. Tyler Huntley has come into the game while Jackson's unavailable.
More News
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Full reps in return to practice•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Absent due to illness•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Tosses two TDs against Cincy•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Healthy for Week 15•